Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,696 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.44.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

