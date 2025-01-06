Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

