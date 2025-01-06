Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,661,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,644 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,849,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.19 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.