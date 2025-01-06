Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 153.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 33,125.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6,812.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 561.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,982 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9,058.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,338,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,526,000 after purchasing an additional 676,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.83.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,554. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.63 and its 200 day moving average is $310.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

