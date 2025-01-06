Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,598 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of Amgen worth $609,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Amgen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $261.22 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.47.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

