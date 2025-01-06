Analysts’ New Coverage for January 6th (ALLE, AP, APPN, APTV, ARCH, ARKR, ATYR, AUBN, AWH, AYI)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 6th:

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Get Allegion plc alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV). They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX). D. Boral Capital issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN). They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC). They issued an underweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.