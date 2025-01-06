Analysts Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Target Price at $16.80

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:APLE opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.08.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.94%.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
