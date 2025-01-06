Analysts Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) PT at $25.17

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AROC. Citigroup started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Archrock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Archrock Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.58. Archrock has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth $52,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.