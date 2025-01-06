Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT at $14.00

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTLO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Portillo's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $9.51 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $705.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 38.7% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,760,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 770,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,337,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.