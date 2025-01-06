Analyzing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Connect and Capita”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $183.26 million 0.42 $87.98 million $2.99 4.07 Capita $3.50 billion 0.10 -$221.54 million N/A N/A

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capita.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Steel Connect and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 50.53% 14.59% 3.67% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Steel Connect beats Capita on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. Further, the company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection and debt management, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; learning and development services; education service and local education authority software; solutions for central and local government services; and business process services. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data solutions; finance software, automation, and management information systems solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT solutions; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, retail, retail banking, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

