Analyzing TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 20.97% 12.14% 4.75% TPG 0.69% 23.45% 7.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Monroe Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.5% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $18.11 million 10.29 $370,000.00 $0.60 14.33 TPG $2.47 billion 9.70 $80.09 million ($0.34) -193.29

This table compares Monroe Capital and TPG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monroe Capital and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00 TPG 0 7 6 0 2.46

Monroe Capital presently has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. TPG has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Monroe Capital pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG pays out -447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG beats Monroe Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

