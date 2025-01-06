AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.45.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $444.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.02.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 65,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $842,177.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,525.60. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after buying an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 74.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 202.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 206,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 55.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 168,813 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

