Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 397283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 258.50 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

