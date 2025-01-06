APA Corporation’s Executive Vice President of Operations Announces Retirement

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) received notice on January 6, 2025, from its Executive Vice President of Operations, D. Clay Bretches, regarding his decision to retire from the company, effective July 1, 2025.

In accordance with the details provided in the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, D. Clay Bretches will be stepping down from his position within APA Corporation after a notable period of service with the company.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

