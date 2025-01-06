Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is REDW Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 119,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.8% in the third quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 77,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.03.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $243.36 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

