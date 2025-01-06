Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 7797492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 751,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,486,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,237,492.65. This represents a 1.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $3,727,937.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,739.68. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 776,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,699 and sold 1,812,899 shares valued at $11,601,707. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 75.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Archer Aviation by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 70,575 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.