argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Financial Comparison

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and argenx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.38) -1.38 argenx $1.86 billion 20.18 -$295.05 million ($0.88) -706.01

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.99% -27.99% argenx -2.11% -1.45% -1.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33 argenx 0 3 18 1 2.91

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 391.23%. argenx has a consensus target price of $639.78, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than argenx.

Volatility and Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats argenx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is developing ARGX-213 targets FcRn; ARGX-121 and ARGX-220 targets immune system; ARGX-109 targets IL-6; ARGX-118 for inflammation; and ARGX-109, as well as cusatuzumab, ARGX-112, ARGX-114, and ARGX-115. It owns VYVGART; VYVGART HYTRULO; VYVDURA; ARGENX; ABDEG; NHANCE; SIMPLE ANTIBODY; and ARGENXMEDHUB. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., and Shire International GmbH. It has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

