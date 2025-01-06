Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 119,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 146,050 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Aris Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.62 million, a PE ratio of -183.50 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

Institutional Trading of Aris Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

