Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $7.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.