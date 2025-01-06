Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.95 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.95 ($0.30). Approximately 2,396,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,417,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £68.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.92.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin.

