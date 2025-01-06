Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arteris by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arteris by 36.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $631,285.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,134,541 shares in the company, valued at $105,601,917.22. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,943.84. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,222 shares of company stock worth $2,537,693 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arteris Stock Up 3.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

