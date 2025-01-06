Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

