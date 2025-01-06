ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $714.36, but opened at $751.06. ASML shares last traded at $754.40, with a volume of 408,292 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.83.

ASML Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $305.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $815.68.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 104.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

