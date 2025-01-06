Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,024 ($25.15) and last traded at GBX 2,025 ($25.16), with a volume of 984280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,037 ($25.31).

Associated British Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,335. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 69.30 ($0.86) dividend. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $20.70. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,483.87%.

Insider Activity

About Associated British Foods

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 56,653 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,161 ($26.85), for a total value of £1,224,271.33 ($1,521,400.93). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,389 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £99,477.96 ($123,621.18). 58.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.