Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.95.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $294.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,189,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,087,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 913,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.