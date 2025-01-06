AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Boosted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 101 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company's stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 48.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $3,400.32.

NYSE AZO traded up $49.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,318.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 63,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,510.00 and a 1-year high of $3,416.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,187.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,114.26.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 154.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

