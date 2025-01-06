Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) fell 13% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 189,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 198,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

