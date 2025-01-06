Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.21. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 5,527.11% and a negative net margin of 261.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

