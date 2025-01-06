Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells C$435,761.85 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE AYA traded down C$0.28 on Monday, reaching C$10.88. 137,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,333. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.87. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYA has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

