Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

