Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Baijiayun Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baijiayun Group and Commvault Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baijiayun Group $59.79 million 0.95 -$81.86 million N/A N/A Commvault Systems $898.05 million 7.81 $168.91 million $3.95 40.63

Profitability

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Baijiayun Group.

This table compares Baijiayun Group and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baijiayun Group N/A N/A N/A Commvault Systems 19.75% 31.62% 8.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baijiayun Group and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baijiayun Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Commvault Systems 0 4 4 0 2.50

Commvault Systems has a consensus target price of $151.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Commvault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Baijiayun Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Baijiayun Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Baijiayun Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

