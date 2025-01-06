BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stake Lessened by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,500. This trade represents a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 5,601 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $617,286.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,723 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,361.83. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.05. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $132.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

