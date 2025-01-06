Barclays PLC Acquires 19,891 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $127,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CABA opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.46. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.
Cabaletta Bio Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
