Barclays PLC Acquires 19,891 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.46. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.