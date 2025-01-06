Barclays PLC Acquires 47,059 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 63.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NAUT

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.