Barclays PLC Buys 11,815 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 151.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELL. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,128,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,164 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth $134,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 134,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director James Benham bought 4,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $59,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $182,152.74. The trade was a 48.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 1.3 %

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

