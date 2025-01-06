Barclays PLC Buys 122,367 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 238.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 557,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 180,027 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 81,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $1.60 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $161.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Blink Charging Profile

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.