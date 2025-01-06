Barclays PLC Buys 21,388 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAAC opened at $2.86 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $463.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

