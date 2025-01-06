Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Agora by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of API opened at $4.43 on Monday. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

