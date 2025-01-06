Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 252.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 228,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 135,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,122,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 189,201 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

