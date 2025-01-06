Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 608,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 353,384 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 3,070,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 970,859 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,581.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 399,745 shares during the period.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

