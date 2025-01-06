Barclays PLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Princeton Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BPRN opened at $34.31 on Monday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

