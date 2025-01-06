Barclays PLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Virginia National Bankshares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VABK. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 22.0% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 44,879 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 32.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 88.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 20.4% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of VABK stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $44.00.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VABK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.