Barclays PLC Has $258,000 Stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 231,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 965,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

