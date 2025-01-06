Barclays PLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rapport Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAPP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAPP opened at $19.48 on Monday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Rapport Therapeutics Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

