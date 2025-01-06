Barclays PLC Has $271,000 Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $36,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4,989.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 70.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 18,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $67,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,400,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,839.70. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,116 shares of company stock valued at $991,190. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.10 on Monday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $389.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

