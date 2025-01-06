Barclays PLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $106,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

