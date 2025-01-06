Barclays PLC Increases Position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 777.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zura Bio were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 22.1% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

In other news, Director Parvinder Thiara sold 1,001,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $2,734,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $2.58 on Monday. Zura Bio Limited has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

