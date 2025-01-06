Barclays PLC Increases Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 3,723.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of WISH opened at $7.29 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $177.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.09.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.