Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 270.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.26. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.10%.

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Paulette Garafalo sold 2,489 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $42,561.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,389.30. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

