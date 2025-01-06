Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEVN. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 309,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $186,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Seven Hills Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:SEVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.98%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

